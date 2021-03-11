NEP seeks to enable equity, expertise, empowerment: Prez

Vellore :

President Kovind was addressing the 16th convocation of the Vellore-based Tiruvalluvar University on Wednesday. Stating that the NEP seeks to enable equity, expertise and empowerment, he lauded the varsity for its service to women’s education, as 65 per cent of its students were women. Nearly 55 of the 66 students who were conferred gold medals and 100 of the 217 who received doctorates belonged to the fair sex.





“We are yet to fully recover from those drastic changes and recover our legacy. The National Education Policy 2020 is a well-planned and decisive step in that direction. It has a holistic vision of transforming the way children and youth will be educated to make learning a part of personal development while also serving the needs of society,” he said.





The President said the policy brought together the best of the country’s ancient heritage and the best of modern learning. “It gives emphasis on moral education and awareness of Indian culture. A student coming out of such a system will have a higher degree of self-confidence and will also be better equipped to meet the challenges of the future,” Kovind added.





Calling on students to keep in mind their motherland, the President said they should contribute to the growth and development of the nation as a token of gratitude not only to their alma mater but also to the nation.





Recalling that the varsity was named after “one of the greatest saint-poets and thinkers,” Tiruvalluvar, Kovind said, “Let us salute the memory of Tiruvalluvar. Let us also resolve to imbibe his noble teachings. Let his kurals (couplets) be integral parts of your education and life,” he said.





University Vice-Chancellor S Thamarai Selvi said the state has sanctioned Rs 29 crore to set up the post graduate departments of physics, commerce and computer science. Another Rs 20 crore was sanctioned for provision of infrastructure, she added. The university was in the midst of organising an organic, agile, research culture programme, she said. A total of 80,176 students were awarded UG degrees, 10,468 PG degrees, 1,320 M.Phils and 217 doctorates, she added.





University Chancellor and Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram accompanied the President.