Govt mulls summer holidays for Classes 9-11 after exam waiver

Chennai :

More than a lakh teachers had been identified district-wise to be appointed as zonal, presiding and returning officers, expenditure officials for the upcoming Assembly elections in April.





Accordingly, the teachers will also be given training to carry out all poll-related work. So, teachers would not be available in schools for academic work.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that the department also received several requests from teachers and parents seeking to declare summer holidays for Classes 9 to 11.





“Following the suggestions, the authorities concerned were discussing whether to declare holidays from April since the teachers have been asked to complete the portions as soon as possible”, he added.





The official said most teachers deputed for election duties would be from highschools. So, it will be difficult to maintain SOPs and ensure COVID safety protocols in schools, he said.





The authorities were also concerned about summer infections like measles and chickenpox apart from water-borne diseases spreading among students. Discussions in this regard were held with the health authorities as well.





Class 12 students will continue to have school sessions as they will be appearing for board exams from May 3 to 21. “Preparations have already begun for the conduct of board exams as per schedule,” he added.





Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran said the number of coronavirus cases in the State had increased in the past week. It was better to declare summer holiday for students so that they would be safe at home, he said. “At this point, it would be difficult to manage the students without teachers,” he said.