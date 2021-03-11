COVID spike: 671 fresh cases reported in TN, events and weddings could be banned

Chennai :

Chennai continued to report the maximum cases among districts with 275 more detected with coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Among the districts, Coimbatore recorded 63 fresh cases, Chengalpattu 53, Tiruvallur 39, Kancheepuram 34, and Tiruppur had 28 fresh cases.





With fresh cases on the rise once again, sources said the government could be heading for another partial lockdown after the elections get over to bring the situation under control. “Large gatherings, weddings and other public events could be banned to prevent further spread,” a government official said on condition of anonymity. Refusing to comment on a second lockdown, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said, “We are going back to the basics on deepening contact tracing and source-of-infection analysis and are also looking at intensifying mask wearing campaigns, collecting more data on efficiency of home quarantine and if it is done correctly.”





Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that if the regulations prescribed by the government are followed, there would be a decrease in cases. “As of now, we request citizens to continue with measures in place to reduce spread of the disease,” he said. Five deaths were recorded across TN on Wednesday including two in private healthcare facilities. This brings the total number of deaths recorded in the state so far to 12,530. Active cases stands at 4,207, with Chennai recording 1,915. The total number of positive cases in the state so far stands at 8,56,917.





6 states, including TN, account for over 80% fresh cases:





Six states -- Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat -- accounted for 83.76% of the 17,921 cases of COVID-19 reported in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases, followed by Kerala.