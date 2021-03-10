33 pc sitting Tamil Nadu MLAs have criminal cases against them: ADR

Chennai :

Thirty-three per cent of the sitting MLAs in Tamil Nadu - 68 out of the 204 - have declared criminal cases against them, according to a report by poll rights group ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).





Out of the total sitting MLAs from the poll-bound state, 38 (19 per cent) MLAs have serious criminal cases against them, it said. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.





The report also said that 157 (77 per cent) Members of the Legislative Assembly have declared their financial assets to be worth crores. About 89 (44 per cent) MLAs have educational qualification between fifth standard pass and 12th standard pass while 110 (54 per cent) are graduates and above. Three MLAs are diploma holders, it stated.





The report said 78 (38 per cent) MLAs are aged between 25 and 50. While 125 (61 per cent) MLAs are between 51 and 70 years, one MLA is 77-years-old.





Out of the 204, only 17 (8 per cent) MLAs are women.





Among the major parties, 40 (47 per cent) out of the 86 DMK MLAs; 23 (21 per cent) of the 109 AIADMK MLAs; four (57 per cent) of the seven Congress MLAs have criminal cases against them.





There are serious criminal cases against 22 (26 per cent) of the DMK; 13 (12 per cent) of the AIADMK and two (29 per cent) of the Congress. The poll body's report said that the only Independent MLA in the assembly has also declared criminal cases against him/her. A total of eight MLAs in the assembly have cases related to attempt to murder and two MLAs have cases related to crime against women.





The report also mentioned details on their financial background. ''About 76 (70 per cent) out of 109 MLAs from the AIADMK, 74 (86 per cent) out of 86 MLAs from the DMK, five (71 per cent) out of seven MLAs from the Congress and one MLA each from the IUML and Independent have declared assets valued over Rs 1 crore,'' it said. The ADR said the average assets per sitting MLA in the state assembly is worth Rs 6.05 crore. The next assembly election will be held in the state on April 6.