DMDK snaps ties with AIADMK, explores pact with AMMK, MNM

Chennai :

“As the AIADMK refused to allot the number of seats demanded by DMDK it was unanimously decided in the district secretaries meeting that we would walk away from the AIADMK-BJP alliance,” DMDK founder Vijayakant said in a release





The AIADMK and DMDK carried out three rounds of official talks and two rounds of unofficial talks to finalise the alliance but AIADMK did not agree to the number of seats demanded by DMDK. Sources said that initially, DMDK demanded 41 seats, the same number it contested on in the 2011 elections along with the AIADMK alliance, but as AIADMK refused, it demanded 23 seats on a par with PMK. However, the AIADMK did not agree even for the 23 seats and made the final offer of up to 13 seats for Captain’s party. Following this, the DMDK called for an emergency meeting of district secretaries at the party head office in Koyambedu on Tuesday morning and discussed the alliance prospects.Sources privy to the meeting said that DMDK district secretaries were not happy with the number of seats allotted and resolved to end alliance with AIADMK. The district secretaries also complained about PMK cadre not working for DMDK candidates in the last Lok Sabha elections and suggested avoiding alliance with PMK. Besides, DMDK and PMK had demanded the same constituencies such as Panruti, Thirukovilur and Sholingur which also became a contention due to which AIADMK had categorically rejected the demands of DMDK in favour of the PMK.





The DMDK cadre celebrated the development by bursting crackers and distributing sweets outside the party office. DMDK Deputy Secretary L K Sudhish, while addressing the media, said that DMDK will ensure that AIADMK candidates do not get deposits in a single constituency.





Following snapping ties with AIADMK, Captain’s party is in talks with both the AMMK and the MNM for a possible pre-poll alliance.