Shah confident of NDA coalition govt in TN post April 6 polls

Kanniyakumari :

Launching his “Vetri Kodi Eandhi Tamizhagam Velvom” (Will Win Tamil Nadu Carrying the Flag of Victory) campaign from Suseendiram in this district, Shah said he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls.





Kicking off his party’s campaign with the party candidate Pon Radhakrishnan, state BJP chief L Murugan and other senior state BJP leaders in tow, Shah said he visited 11 houses to “convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.” Addressing reporters, he said “we have started the campaign to take the BJP’s Lotus symbol door-to-door,” and appealed to the public and the voters to elect Radhakrishnan as the party “needs him.”





Shah also distributed pamphlets, interacted with local people and took pictures with some of them. Later, he embarked on a road show at Nagercoil, travelling in an open van and canvassing votes for his party, amidst cries of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vetrivel Veeravel”, the latter slogan being dedicated to the Tamil deity, Lord Muruga. He also garlanded a statue of Congress veteran and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, an architect of education reforms and a leader respected across party lines.