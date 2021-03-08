DMK releases 10-yr vision docu for all-round TN development

Chennai :

Addressing the massive rally, while focusing on the all-round development of TN as envisioned by DMK icon M Karunanidhi, Stalin released the vision document with a focus on seven major sectors, which included economy, agriculture, water resources, education & health, all-round development, smart cities and high-class rural infrastructure. Claiming that the AIADMK was known for being corrupt to the core, Stalin pointed out that the only Chief Minister who went to jail while in office was the late J Jayalalithaa and her death was still a mystery. At the same time, Edappadi K Palaniswami who was on his knees in front of VK Sasikala and became the Chief Minister, betrayed her also. “This is the time to teach these corrupt people a lesson and April 6 will end the corrupt government and May 2 would pave the way for the new government which was dreamt of by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar and we are committed to make Tamil Nadu modern by adopting a 10-year vision project by initially concentrating on seven key sectors,” Stalin said.





He also pointed out that it was the DMK that worked for social justice and women empowerment and stressed that women development would be made one of the top priorities and the wife of each card holder would get monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per month. He said that the upcoming government would never be termed a Stalin Government but a government of the seven crore people of the State and urged the cadre to take forward the 10-year vision to each household and have a door-to-door campaign to ensure DMK keeps coming back to power.