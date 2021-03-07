ECI allocates mango symbol for PMK

Chennai :

“We had applied with the ECI seeking our traditional mango symbol. Based on our performance in the Pudhuchery polls, our party had been given the symbol. Now it has been extended to Tamil Nadu,” PMK spokesperson advocate K Balu who also heads the legal wing told DT Next. It’s a good news for us we have got the orders today, he said. Meanwhile the election commission had also invited the customs and the income tax intelligence department to monitor the movement of cash and freebies in poll bound Tamil Nadu. The ECI had also asked the bankers to monitor the cash transactions apps like Google pay, Bhim app and phone pe.





Chief commissioner of customs M V S Choudhary in a press statement said that the Chennaui customs had started working in tandem with the election commission in implementation of model code of conduct. The customs had also opened a 24 hours control room to the monitor the movements of goods like cigarettes, liquor and smuggled goods. The customs had also formulated flying squads to monitor the movement of large goods from ware houses located near sea ports and Chennai airport. The public in case of suspicious movement of goods can contact helpline 25246800 and 25254222 helpine, the release said.



