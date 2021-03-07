Stalin’s vision document to focus on seven priority areas

Chennai :

The vision document to be released by the DMK in the Tiruchy rally on Sunday would focus on seven priority areas which require improvement in the state. DMK leaders with knowledge of the document preparation said the document would recommend the policy level changes need to be made in seven priority areas (sectors), economy, agriculture, water sources, urban development, rural development education, health and social justice in the next decade to steer the state back in the growth path.





Stalin will address the immediate concerns of the people. Poll manifesto will suggest solutions for the medium-term problems that could be fixed in the next five years. But, the vision document address the concerns of the seven sectors which would trigger the overall growth of the state and improve the living standard of the people,” said the DMK source on condition of anonymity.





Experts and party seniors would articulate their views on the seven core sectors after DMK president MK Stalin’s address. Economist Professor Jayaranjan, environmentalist G Sundararajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, educationist Prince Gajendrababu, writer V Mathimaran, Dr Ravindranath of DASE and activist Dr Ezhilan Naganathan would be among the experts who would present their views on the priority areas during the rally.





If sources in the party are to be believed, Stalin might soon introduce two more campaigns to take the vision to every household. DMK has already proposed to reach two crore households in the state through the document