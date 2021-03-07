Election results of five states to be a prelude to BJP’s fall: Raja

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the State Committee meeting of CPI, Raja said, the Assembly polls is a crucial one in Tamil Nadu as it would play a vital role in keep BJP’s various activities like hate speeches, activities against the Constitution, promoting communalism and working in favour of corporate firms by ‘handing over’ the PSUs, etc., under check . “Thus it is everyone’s duty to safeguard the Constitution from the hands of RSS and the BJP. And election results in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam should write an intro to the fall of BJP, which has been functioning and promoting the RSS ideology”, Raja said.





Stating that Tamil Nadu was a progressive state, which has been giving priority to social justice and equality, the CPI general secretary said the RSS can not execute any of their agenda through the BJP in Tamil Nadu. “More over the people of Tamil Nadu will certainly ignore whoever is an ally of the BJP”, he claimed. Meanwhile, Raja said that the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government has failed to secure and protect the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and so there was a strong anti-AIADMK wave and this would reflect in the elections.





State secretary R Mutharasan said the main agenda is to fight against the communal forces in Tamil Nadu and the like-minded parties would stand together and chase away such forces out of the state, he said. He also said that the number of seats was not the matter in this election, the ultimate aim is to defeat communal forces. “We will announce the segments where the CPI is contesting after a discussion”, Mutharasan stressed.