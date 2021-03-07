Pandemic changed attitude of public, healthcare workers

Chennai :

“There has been a change in the attitude of the people about visiting public places in the majority of the people. The shops, multiplexes and other public places do not allow people to enter their premises without masks. Masks have become an accessory for people and they consider it important in healthcare facilities mainly. These changes have occurred over so many months since the first case was reported. People have become negligent of late but they fear getting infected when out in public,” said former Public Health Director Dr K Kolandaisamy.





He added there is a scope of increasing resources for making hand washing and use of sanitisers in public a habit by equipping public places with the supply of water and sanitisers. “The attitude of public towards doctors and healthcare workers also changed and the need of public health inspectors was significantly stressed,” he added.





The government hospitals not only saw overcrowding of COVID-19 patients but have treated several complicated cases of the infection, even in patients who had multiple comorbidities.





“From getting used to PPE kits to ensuring that patients receive the right treatment, irrespective of their COVID-19 status, we have had our challenges that affected the doctors and healthcare staff in general. However, we were happy to be able to treat all kinds of patients, including newborns and those above 90. The COVID-19 cases were a major challenge during the earlier months of 2020, but we are adequately equipped to handle them now,” said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





Several healthcare schemes and procedures also came to a halt — organ transplantation surgeries, immunisation programmes, leprosy eradication programme, and tuberculosis screening programme to name a few. However, the healthcare workers are now prepared to undertake the fieldwork inspections and life-saving surgeries are being performed. “The public healthcare workers and doctors have gotten back to their usual work, with extra safety measures to prevent any infections. We are now prepared to bring back the healthcare to normal in the State,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, public health director.