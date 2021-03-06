Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka to contest from Kumari

New Delhi :

“We need a bold move. Something which will fire up the imagination of the @INCIndia worker. @priyankagandhi must contest the Kanyakumari Parliamentary seat election which is likely to be announced shortly. @INCTamilNadu It will be an overwhelming victory for her/party/alliance,” tweeted Karti.





Kanyakumari will see a bypoll after 50 years. The last bypoll was held in January 1969 which became the comeback election of K Kamaraj, the former CM of Madras state. Bypoll will be necessitated due to the death of sitting MP H Vasanthakumar.





In 1969, Kamaraj returned to preeminence with a win in this segment after earlier losing the Virudhunagar assembly seat in the 1967 state polls.