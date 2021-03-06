PMK promises free education till Class 12 in poll manifesto

PMK president GK Mani and other functionaries with the poll manifesto in Chennai on Friday.

Chennai :

“Steps will be taken to waive the education loan obtained by students for higher education. Government will pay them behalf of students,” PMK said, in the manifesto.





After sealing the alliance deal with the AIADMK by agreeing to the offer of 23 seats, PMK became the first party to release its election manifesto.





Party founder Ramadoss released the manifesto through video conferencing and PMK president G K Mani along with other functionaries was present on the occasion.





The manifesto, which has 107 promises, has been divided into different categories such as education, agriculture, water management, social justice, industrial development, employment and so on. However, the primary importance is given to education in which PMK has promised to give free education till standard 12.





“The state government will pay the fees for students studying in private schools. Steps will be taken to improve the quality of education in government schools as part of efforts to improve enrolment,” the manifesto said.





Among other things, the party assured that steps would be initiated to ensure the release of seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The central government would also be asked to pressurise United Nations to order an inquiry on Sri Lanka into the mass murders during Eelam war of 2009.





Speaking about law and order, the manifesto promised that policemen would be given full freedom in maintaining law and order and eight hours of duty for cops would be ensured.





Steps would also be taken to double the financial benefits extended to fishermen and loans obtained by them in cooperative societies will be waived.





The manifesto has also promised that the lands of temple and Waqf board would be reclaimed, and the demands of churches would also be met. The interests of minorities would be protected and the NPR would not be implemented.