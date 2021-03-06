Kamal dubs DMK as ‘B-team of BJP’ for reducing seats to Cong

Chennai :

“I was accused of being BJP’s B-team. I was angry about it but did not react till day. Now I will respond to it. The BJP has been publicly stating its ambition to destroy the Congress party. When they (BJP) were doing that, rather than allotting an adequate number of seats to the Congress… (DMK) is reducing the number of seats. Are they not B-team of BJP? How can they call me as B-team?,” Haasan wondered while addressing an election rally at Thiruvottiyur.





Haasan’s strong attack on the DMK came in the wake of the seat-sharing talks for the Assembly polls between the two UPA partners remaining inconclusive. Even though reports suggested that Congress contemplating quitting the DMK alliance, TNCC president KS Alagiri denied saying his party did not believe in the third front.





The actor-politician who was highly critical of the ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP has remained largely uncritical of the DMK. On Friday, he went all out against the DMK and took a dig at the dynastic politics of the Dravidian party. Without taking the name of DMK, he said for them everything is about post and money. “They are massing wealth for future generation...grandfather, son and grandson alone is not the next generation,” he said, in a veiled reference to late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, his son and party president Stalin, and grandson Udhyanidhi.





On Thursday, Haasan, while addressing a public meeting at Madipakkam, took a jibe at DMK for allocating only six Assembly seats to the VCK. “You talk so much about social justice. To my brother (VCK president) Thol Thirumavalavan, the negotiations started with double digits and ended with six. My brother has to come to me. We will see in the next election,” Haasan said.





Haasan was projecting his party as an alternative to the AIADMK and the DMK led alliances. Actor R Sarathkumar’s AISMK has backed chief ministerial candidature of Haasan and hoping to form an alliance for the state polls.