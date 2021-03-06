Rs 5 cr SBI cash sans document seized in Ariyalur

Chennai :

The flying squad, led by Deputy Tahsildhar Saravanan, while conducting checks at Sathamangalam village on Ariyalur-Thanjavur Road intercepted van carrying several bundles of notes. When the squad counted the entire cash in the van, it worked out to Rs 5 crore.





When inquired, the inmates told the squad that the cash belonged to the SBI and was being taken to Ariyalur. When the squad members asked for proof to prove their claim, the inmates could not produce proper documents. Subsequently, the squad took the vehicle to the Ariyalur RDO office and handed it over to the Returning Officer and RDO of Ariyalur Elumalai.





The RDO conducted an inquiry with the bank staff, Vinod Kumar, and two security staff, who came in the van. The bank staff told the officials that they would get the document from the official. Since the staff delayed in producing the document, the RDO ordered to deposit the cash in the district treasury and get it back after producing necessary documents.





It may be noted that in 2016, the election officials at Tirupur seized Rs 570 crore belonging to the SBI that was transported in three containers to address the temporary cash shortage in Andhra Pradesh. However, the cash was later released upon producing proper documents.