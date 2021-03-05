Chinnamma’s exit shocks cadre

Chennai :

“AIADMK is relieved for the moment, but the cadre of AMMK are upset and we are finding it difficult to console them. Almost all the cadre spent sleepless nights during the return of our leader Sasikala and we are left with a few political options now,” an AMMK district secretary told DT Next.





After the release of Sasikala from jail, a renewed energy brew among the cadres and we were hopeful when media reports were stating that union minister Amit Shah wanted the merger of AIADMK–AMMK, but her statement is a blow to the party cadre.