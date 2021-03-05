Snubbed in seat talks, Premalatha, son to fight polls

Chennai :

“Premalatha has sought a ticket to contest from Virudhachalam constituency, where her husband and DMDK Founder Vijayakant won for the first time in 2006 assembly election. However, in case of Vijaya Prabhakaran the constituency will be decided only after the alliance deal is sealed”, said sources in the DMDK. Premalatha handed over the application form to party Deputy Secretary LK Sudhish but the name of the constituency she wanted to contest from was not mentioned. Similar was the case with Vijaya Prabhakaran as he also did not mention the constituency for which he was seeking ticket.





When asked about his favourite constituency, Vijaya Prabhakaran replied that he has faith that his party workers would ensure his victory in any constituency. When asked about the reaction of his father for his application form, Vijaya Prabhakaran said that his father wished him all success in the election.





The alliance talks between AIADMK and DMDK had been going on for close to a week and three rounds of talks have been completed. During the three rounds of negotiations, DMDK Deputy Secretary L K Sudhish had kicked off controversies twice by saying that Vijayakant was their Chief Ministerial candidate and AIADMK was begging with DMDK for an alliance and not the vice versa.





Though AIADMK leadership has not taken the words of Sudhish seriously, the statements have in a way has slowed the progress in the alliance talks. Though DMDK cadre were upbeat over reports that the AIADMK had agreed to give 15 seats in Assembly polls and a RS seat, alliance talks were still continuing. Meanwhile, sources in the AIADMK said that there was no trouble in AIADMK-DMDK talks as the party was waiting for AIADMK-BJP talks to conclude.