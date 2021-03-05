9000 old EVMs being sent to BEL Chennai for destruction

Vellore :

Officials told DT Next on Thursday that the district currently had enough number of new model EVMs to meet the needs of all the polling booths in Vellore district. These include 3,000 ballot units, 2,400 control units and another 3,000 VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines, officials added. The available machines were 160% (ballot units), 124 % (control units) and 130% (VVPAT units) more than required for the district, they added.