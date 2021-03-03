No dissatisfaction among allies: Nehru

Chennai :

n a specially convened media briefing at the party headquarters early Tuesday evening, DMK principal secretary KN Nehru and organizing secretary RS Bharthi jointly told reporters that there was no dissatisfaction in the alliance with regard to seat sharing talks. Responding to a query on the seat sharing talks with Left parties ending inconclusively, Nehru said, “Who said that they are disappointed. No one told us during the talks that they were disappointed. It is their wish to seek the number of seats they want. We have seven parties in the alliance. We have to consider apportionment of seats to all. Hence, we are holding talks with all. Some people are trying to create disaffection in the alliance. It will not work out.”





On seeming big brother attitude of DMK in the seat sharing talks, Nehru said, “Do you really believe that we can show a big brother attitude to Congress or Communists. Former CM Jayalalithaa was the one who released the candidates list even while holding talks with allies. We are not like them. Everything will be settled amicably.” Nehru’s assertion comes in the backdrop of reports that the Left parties were unhappy with the six seat offer.





On MDMK general secretary Vaiko insisting that they would contest on their own symbol, Nehru said, “It will be discussed by that party leader and our leader.” Asked if they would insist allies to contest on their Rising Sun symbol, Nehru reasoned, “If a new symbol is allotted, it will take time to take the symbol to the people in a short time. A familiar symbol would be easy to reach. They are also willing. We are also interested,” before citing VCK contest on Rising Sun symbol in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.