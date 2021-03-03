Bags, pencil boxes removed from Tiruchy school by officials after DMK men protest

Thiruchirapalli :

Staff from the school at Koratheru near Woraiyur were attempting to transport the school bags and pencil boxes reportedly to be distributed among the students at their houses. On information, a group of DMK cadre, led by Tiruchy DMK branch secretary Kannan along with district deputy secretary Muthu Selvam rushed to the spot and demanded removal of the stocks from the school, which would be turned into a polling station. Though the staff said that the stationery items were already distributed to as many as 15 corporation schools, the cadre, who were not convinced, alerted election officials and asked them to initiate action.





Meanwhile, the flying squad led by the official Joseph rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.





He also promised the DMK cadre that the goods would be taken and kept under their custody till the elections are over. Subsequently, the cadre dispersed from the spot.





Meanwhile, a flying squad of Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 90,000 from a businessman in the city. According to the corporation sources, a flying squad at Ponniammanmedu under the Perambur constituency seized Rs 90,000 unaccounted cash from a businessman and deposited it in the treasury.