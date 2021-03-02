‘Poll squads won’t seize cash from wedding parties’

Chennai :

The Election Commission had barred people from carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash without proper documents. There were concerns that this would affect the people who visit Kancheepuram to buy silk sarees for family and relatives ahead of weddings. During Lok Sabha elections in 2019, flying squad had seized money from many people who had come to the town to purchase sarees.





This election, 12 flying squads were formed to check allegations of malpractices. However, Collector Mageswari Ravikumar said the genuine customers could produce wedding invitation to avoid their money being seized.





Meanwhile, urging people to cast their franchise in the upcoming Assembly election without any fear, the Kancheepuram police conducted a flag march as a confidence building measure on Monday. Flagging off the march from SP office to Pillaiyarpalaiyam, Kancheepuram SP Shanmuga Priya said similar marches would be held in the morning and evening every day at important spots in the district.