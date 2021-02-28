Amit Shah kickstarts BJP's electioneering in Pondy, TN

Chennai :

Mr Amit Shah, who arrived here from Delhi late last night, stayed at a star hotel overnight and left for Karaikal in Puducherry this morning by a helicopter.





Mr Shah attended the BJP Puducherry Core Committee Meeting at Karaikal after which he would address a public rally.





He would also meet BJP Puducherry Mandal and Office Bearers meeting in Karaikal in the afternoon.





After his Karaikal engagements, Mr Amit Shah will reach Villupuram in Tamil Nadu where he will attend BJP Tamil Nadu Core Committee Meeting at Theivanai Ammal college for women at 1545 hrs.





At 1700, he will address the Vijay Sankalp rally at Jankipuram in Villupuram.





Later, he will participate in BJP Tamil Nadu Mandal and Office Bearers Meeting at Theivanai Ammal college for women after which he would leave for Chennai and depart for Delhi.





During his brief stop over, Mr Amit Shah was expected to meet top leaders of the ruling AIADMK, which took the lead by inking the seat sharing deal with one of the allies, PMK last night.





Ahead of Mr Shah's visit, a delegation of the BJP, which had already cemented its ties with the AIADMK, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM and coordinator O Panneerselvam separately yesterday.





During the meeting, the BJP had initiated the seat sharing talks and it was expected to take final shape after a meeting with Mr Shah, though there was no official confirmation on the meeting.





With the political parties racing against time as filing of nominations for the elections will open on March 12, the AIADMK is expected to ink the seat sharing pact with its allies in the next couple of days, after which the constituencies were identified and the candidates will be announced.





Apart from BJP and the PMK, DMDK of actor-politician Vijayakanth, Tamil Maanila Congress led by former Union Minister G K Vasan and New Justice Party are the other allies of the AIADMK.