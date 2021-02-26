Tamil Nadu approves 10.5 pc reservation for Vanniyars in education and job opportunities

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had promulgated the 10.5 percent reservation for the community and said the numbers are subject to change as the government would undertake caste-based census.





The bill also has made internal quota arrangements for denotified communites (7.5 percent) and other communities (2.5 percent) left out from the MBC category.





This move seems to have allayed tensions of ADMK's alliance partner Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) which has a sizeable strength in northern districts where Vanniyar community is in a majority. PMK has been demanding 20 percent internal quota.