PM Modi dubs DMK-Cong talks as ‘loot-a-thons’

Coimbatore :

“The meetings between DMK and Congress are like ‘corruption hackathons’. They meet and brainstorm how to loot. And, those who give the most innovative ways to loot are given the post and ministry in these parties,” he said, while addressing a massive gathering at Codissia Grounds.





“The Congress and DMK have tried to launch and re-launch their first family into politics, but couldn’t succeed. Both parties are so busy in their internal matters that they cannot deliver good governance to Tamil Nadu. There is a continuous family drama,” he added.





“Whenever DMK comes to power, they promote a strong man culture and have anti-social elements in every district. Do you know who suffers the most in such a culture? It is the women of Tamil Nadu. Entire Tamil Nadu knows how the DMK treated ‘Amma’ Jayalalithaa. This shows their attitude towards women,” he said.





Pitching for the NDA’s development oriented government; the Prime Minister said that the people of India have given a strong message that they want only a development oriented government.





“The only politics that people will accept is politics of development and good government. They want anti-development elements to be kept at a distance,” he added.





Claiming that the NDA government gives top most priority to small businessmen and farmers, two sections which were previously ignored, the Prime Minister said that the Centre aspires to bring a paradigm shift in agriculture.





Earlier in Puducherry, he hit out at Congress and its erstwhile government in the UT, saying that the V Narayanasamy led dispensation had ‘different priorities’ than public welfare and flayed party leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent ‘north-south’ remarks.





Averring that the people of Puducherry did not deserve a “high command” government that would serve a few Congress leaders, Modi assured that the NDA government, if voted to power in the coming elections, would treat people as its high command.





Modi also expressed ‘shock’ over Rahul Gandhi’s statement that there was no ‘dedicated’ Fisheries Ministry at the Centre, adding the NDA government had set it up in 2019 and that its budgetary allocation has substantially gone up ever since.





The Prime Minister also inaugurated a slew of completed projects in Puducherry and laid the foundation stone for others, including in the ports and highways sectors during his visit.