Academicians, officials oppose all-pass decision

Chennai :

Many private schools had already collected exam fees from students and sent them to the government after completing all the formalities.





A senior official told DT Next that instructions were issued through educational officers even on Wednesday that all government, aided and private school teachers should complete the portions, especially for classes 10, 11 and 12, within April 15 in view of the board exams. “We didn’t know that the exams would be cancelled till it was announced today,” he added.





The Directorate of Government Examinations had issued a circular on February 23 extending the last date to enrol for board exams to February 25 from February 22. Expectations were high that the government would announce board exam schedule soon after the Assembly session.





“Declaring all-pass is not a good move. The government should say which academicians and experts gave the opinion to cancel the exams. Any announcement should be based on medical advice and discussions with teachers and parent bodies,” said PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu.





An official from the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), which prepared the truncated syllabus, added that academicians and experts had spent a lot of time reducing the portions taking into account the academic loss. “Now that the exams are cancelled, chances are very bleak that students, especially those from government schools, would continue to attend classes,” said PK Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association. Meanwhile, KR Nandhakumar, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE schools Association, said a representation would be given to the government urging it to conduct the exams at least for Class 10 students, as it is very important for the students to take up higher secondary studies. “If CBSE could conduct board exams, why can’t the State Board schools do it,” he said.





He also wondered how marks could be calculated when schools did not conduct any test for board exam students after reopening.