Chennai commuters bear brunt of transport strike, snag in train service

Chennai :

According to Metropolitan Transport Corporation — which operates buses inside the Chennai Metropolitan Area — after the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, the MTC is operating around 2,700 buses every day despite the total fleet strength of 3,300 buses. "On Thursday, about 56 per cent buses are operated," an official said.





With fewer number of buses on the road, commuters had to wait for a long time to catch a bus. This also resulted in jam-packed buses. Worsening the situation, EMU train service was affected from 5.30 am to 8.25 am between Tambaram and Chennai Beach station after OHE (over head equipment) line snapped.





Nine transport unions, including DMK-affiliated LPF, CITU, AITUC and INTUC, have called for the strike over the government’s failure to conclude 14th wage revision talks, pending terminal benefits of the workers retired since 2020 and non-allocation of funds in the budget to compensate the losses incurred by the corporation which is a service sector. The Unions also refused to accept the interim relief of Rs. 1,000 per month until the wage revision talks are completed, which was announced by the government.





Meanwhile, the protesting unions allege that the state government is trying to utilize the drivers of private buses and mini buses. "This is a dangerous move. The government did the same thing during a previous strike, resulting in several accidents. Now, employees associated with ruling party union and temporary employees are only working. Around 90 per cent of the employees have participated in the strike," K Arumuga Nainar, the general secretary of CITU-affiliated Transport Employees Federation, said.





He added that the protest would continue till the government accepts to continue the talks and meet the demands. The leaders of the protesting unions are set to meet in Chennai soon to discuss the next course of action.