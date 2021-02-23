Tamil Nadu launches accident-cum-life insurance scheme for BPL families

Chennai :

Panneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio, stated this while presenting the interim Budget for 2021-22 for the poll-bound state.









He said the government has launched the Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Comprehensive Accident-cum-Life Insurance Scheme with full funding by the state.

The state government has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation of India for life cover and with United India Insurance Company Ltd for accident cover.









He said 55.67 lakh below poverty line (BPL) families in Tamil Nadu, will be eligible for insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death of the breadwinner, and Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental death and upto Rs 2 lakh in case of permanent incapacitation of the breadwinner.