Murasoli picks holes in PM’s talk on Lankan Tamils

Chennai :

Taking exception to the PM’s statement that the Centre was determined in ensuring justice, equal opportunity and dignity for Sri Lankan Tamils, the DMK sarcastically wondered if Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was aware of it. Remarking that the BJP-led Centre had only made a customary request to the Lankan PM during his visit to India, the editorial of DMK party organ Murasoli on Tuesday said PM Modi was trying to portray as if the Lankan government was ready to devolve all rights to Tamils.





“Whatever Modi claims is not happening in Sri Lanka, but Modi was trying to project as if Lankan government is ready to devolve all rights to the Tamils there. It is contrary to the reality in Eelam,” the editorial read, quoting several Tamil National leaders in the island, expressing apprehension about the pressure mounted by Indian PM and growing influence of China in the island.





The DMK, in fact, was not alone in picking holes in the PM’s statements. TNCC president KS Alagiri had said that the PM would have done well to at least mention that the houses constructed for Tamils in Sri Lanka were actually commissioned UPA-II.