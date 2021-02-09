DMK moving forward with strong strategy, says Stalin

Thiruchirapalli :

Addressing the gathering at a wedding ceremony of a party functionary, Stalin said, the state has been awaiting the Assembly polls which would be held within three months and the DMK would certainly form government as the people are waiting for supporting the party in the upcoming polls.





“We have framed a strong campaign strategy and journeying along the entire state and this would bring us ultimate success,” Stalin said.





The campaign which has commenced recently to meet the people in all 234 Assembly segments have been well received and in the phase I, as many as 34 segments have been covered and the phase II campaign that concludes on Monday would cover as many as 37 segments.





“With the both phases, as many as 71 segments have been covered and the phase III would commence on February 12,” said Stalin. Recalling the target of winning 200 seats set during the party district secretaries meeting, Stalin said going by the trend the party would secure all the 234 seats. He further asked the party men to wait and watch as VK Sasikala has reached Chennai. “We cannot predict anything, but something for sure would happen and let us watch,” Stalin said





Anti-BJP wave in TN makes PM furious, says Udhayanidhi in Karur

Prime Minister is furious with the people of TN since there is anti-BJP wave in the state, said DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Karur on Monday. Interacting with the booth agents during the second day of campaign at Karur, Udhayanidhi said, it was Karur district that sent Kalaignar to the Assembly during the elections held in 1957 and the same mood has been witnessed during the two-day campaign in the district.





“Where ever we campaign, the people welcome us with the cheerful note and there is no doubt that DMK would win in all the four segments in the district,” Udhayanidhi said. During the campaign, we noticed that the people are angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.