Defying diktat, dissenters in AIADMK greet Sasikala

Chennai :





Though the party MLAs and district secretaries chose to stay quiet, the dissent party workers at the ward levels in rural and urban areas came out to greet Sasikala and some workers are hoping that the AMMK and AIADMK will merge ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the MLA said.





It was also a tough day for the district secretaries of both the AMMK and the AIADMK. For AIADMK district secretaries it was a tough job to keep their flock as dissent voices have started brewing within the party, AIADMK insiders said. The district secretaries also took turns in notifying the dissenters who were putting up posters and banners in support of Sasikala intimating the party office to take action. To counter the AMMK celebrations, the AIADMK office-bearers also put up posters and gave newspaper advertisements greeting Chief Minister Palaniswami for waiving farm loans of TN farmers associated with the co-operative banks to a tune of Rs 12, 000 crores.





“Despite police permission being denied for hosting a grand reception rally for ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala, AMMK cadre thronged in large numbers to greet her from Krishnagiri to central Chennai, but this event will fizzle out by next week. Already several party workers migrated from AMMK to AIADMK as things were not fine there,” said N Venkatesh, member of AIADMK Egmore constituency election committee. Venkatesh, who recently changed loyalty from AMMK to AIADMK also hopes that parties are likely to merge ahead the Assembly polls.





Sasikala gets notice from Hosur police for using AIADMK flag on car

Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala, who returned to the state after four years of prison term, came in a car sporting AIADMK flag around 10.20 am from Bengaluru. She was accorded a rousing reception in Krishnagiri district. On the use of ruling party flag, Hosur police served a notice against it. However, Sasikala’s lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian, who received the notice, told reporters that the police were not bestowed with rights to prevent her from using the AIADMK flag as the case is pending in High Court. “Police claimed it as just a formal notice and we have made it clear that the AIADMK flag will not be removed,” he said. The notice warning of legal action was issued after the AIADMK lodged a complaint to DGP against Sasikala using the party flag on her car when she was released from the hospital. Before commencing her journey to Chennai, the former aide of Jayalalithaa offered prayers at Muthu Mariamman Temple and in Maa Pratyangira Kalika Alayam in Hosur. She was then found draping an AIADMK towel on her shoulder.



Cars on fire Earlier, two cars caught fire when crackers were setoff to welcome Sasikala’s entry into Tamil Nadu through Krishnagiri district. The cars, owned by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazham (AMMK) functionaries who have gathered to welcome Sasikala, were parked near Krishnagiri toll gate. Both the cars were completely gutted even before the fire and rescue personnel commenced fire -fighting operations. Also, hundreds of banners put up by AMMK cadre from Jujuvadi, the interstate border till Oppathavadi in Bargur were found torn, triggering tension. Police remained on high alert as more than 2,000 cops were deployed for security in Krishnagiri district. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran told reporters that their battle to retrieve the AIADMK and Two Leaves symbol will continue



Two AMMK functionaries’ cars up in flames due to celebratory fireworks in Krishnagiri on Monday

AMMK cadre proceeding to Chennai stopped It is said, the AMMK members from various places from Nagapattinam district including Velankanni, Keezhayur, Keezhvelur, Vedaranyam and Pushpavanam proceeded to Chennai in around 20 vehicles to welcome Sasikala who returned to Chennai after her release.

When the vehicles reached Vanchur at Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border, the police stopped them. Soon, the AMMK cadre got down from the vehicle and blocked the highway and raised slogans against the police who were on duty at Vanchur check post. They were allowed to proceed after police noted their vehicle registration numbers.

Meanwhile, in Vellore senior AIADMK functionaries revealed a list of names of AMMK functionaries from the southern districts to buttress their claim that those welcoming Sasikala in Vellore and Ranipet districts were not locals, sources revealed.

“CM EPS and the state Cabinet members had issued oral instructions insisting the cadre not to have any truck with Sasikala and her family members, but a few chose to violate the orders,” said an AIADMK MLA wishing not to be named.