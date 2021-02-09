TN colleges reopen for freshers, 2nd years

Chennai :

Regular classes also began for Classes 9 and 11 in schools following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)issued by the State government.





Principals of colleges and headmasters of schools in Tamil Nadu, especially in the city, claimed that more than 80% of students were present on day one. Motivational speech and counselling were given to both the students in higher education institutions as well as schools to reduce the stress as they were attending online classes with several glitches.





Following reports from his forum members across the State, N Pasupathy, president of, Association of University Teachers (AUT) said that many colleges have also recorded more than 90% attendance. Dr P Murugakoothan, principal of Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai said that thermal scanners and hand sanitizers were distributed to every department besides using at the entry and exit points to ensure the safety of students.





Echoing similar views of P Murugakoothan, Dr S Kothai, principal of Ethiraj College for Women also told DT Next that more than 85% of the first year and second-years from the Science department have come to the college and 75% of Arts students have attended the classes. As the schools were also reopened for Classes 9 and 11, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association President P K Ilamaran said more than 80% of students from government and government-aided institutions attended as most of them do not have online classes like their counterparts in private schools. “Consent letters from parents were received from students,” he added.