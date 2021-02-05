1.57 lakh people vaccinated in Tamil Nadu: State health department

The Tamil Nadu health department has announced in a statement that 1.57 lakh people in the state have been inoculated in 20 days since the drive begun from January 16.

Chennai : Boasting of one of the biggest vaccination drives against covid-19, India and in particular Tamil Nadu have recorded huge numbers despite falling short, by a big margin, of registrations.



Inoculation drive kickstarted nationwide from January 16 with approvals given for Oxford-Astrazeneca combine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's indigenous Covaxin.



In its statement the health department said 1,57,046 people have taken the jab since the drive begun with 11,396 today (Friday) alone. Of the 11,396 beneficiaries 8,894 people took Covishield shot and 2,502 took Covaxin.

