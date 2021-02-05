In a new trend, DMK releases teaser for campaign song

Chennai :

Even politicians are releasing teasers for their poll campaigns, thanks to poll strategists who have given a new dimension to the campaign of political parties and its leaders in a state where parties captured power through rhetoric flourish.





DMK president MK Stalin, who has been a trendsetter in experimenting newer ideas in the campaign, is at it again. The party on Thursday released a teaser for a special song to be released for his ongoing “Stalin than varararu. Vidiyal thara poraru” (Stalin is coming. He will usher in a new dawn) campaign, which has been designed by Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).





Significantly, this is not the first time the DMK has released a campaign song. Ahead of the famous Namakku Naamey tour he undertook ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, the DMK had released a song “Vidiyattum, mudiyattum” (Let it dawn, let that end), signifying the end of 2011-16 AIADMK regime led by Jayalalithaa and return of his party to power.





“A publicity team led by a different strategist released the song ahead of the Namakku Naamey tour. I-PAC has now released a teaser for the song. Different professionals are coming up with different strategies. They manage events differently. We know only one time tested conventional method. That is meeting people directly,” said a DMK senior who did not wish to be named.





“Our old methods require physical labour and travelling. The paid professionals do it using smart phones and audio-visuals with the glam of social media from air conditioned rooms. Nothing can replace the personal visit of leaders,” he added, citing how leaders used to have and some still have exclusive leaders to plan campaign tours.