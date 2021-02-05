Ex-MLA seeks nod to shower flowers on Sasikala from helicopter

Chennai :

The letter dated February 3 written on AMMK letterhead sought permission between 11 am and 1 pm to shower flowers on “Chinnamma” (Sasikala) when she entered Vellore district.





However, as Sasikala now plans to enter Tamil Nadu a day later on February 8, all are waiting to see how the former legislator will handle this turn around. Moreover, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was supposed to participate in an official function at Vellore on February 10 preponed it to February 8 coinciding with Sasikala’s entry.





Official sources seeking anonymity revealed that permission for showing flowers would not be given on February 8 as officials could always cite security concerns. “That too when the Chief Minister is in town, there is no way, she will get permission to use helicopter to shower flowers,” a top official said seeking anonymity.





It may be recalled that Jayanthi at present AMMK organising secretary was Gudiyattam AIADMK MLA and was chose to Jayalalithaa. She switched allegiance to TTV Dhinakaran due to which she was disqualified.





She was subsequently defeated by DMK candidate S Kathavarayan in the by polls. But the seat is currently vacant as Kathavarayan died due to an illness some months ago.