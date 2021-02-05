TN still slow on vax drive, only 30pc health workers inoculated, second dose from Feb 13

Chennai :

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) latest national serosurvey shows that even if 49,93,427 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country till date, 11 states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Manipur, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland have covered only 30 per cent or less healthcare workers through the COVID-19 vaccination.





The Centre also said that the second dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13.





These states are being given suggestions by the Union Health Ministry over video-conferences and meetings about how to increase the immunization coverage, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.





The serosurvey further reveals that over 21 per cent of the population, aged 10 years and above, showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19, the government said on Thursday, noting that a large proportion of people are still vulnerable to the infection.





Presenting the findings of the survey, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said 21.4 per cent of the 28,589 people, aged 18 years and above, surveyed during the period showed evidence of past exposure to the coronavirus infection. While 25.3 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 years from the same number of surveyed population have had the disease, he said.





Urban slums (31.7 per cent) and urban nonslums (26.2 per cent) had a higher SARS-CoV-2 prevalence than that in rural areas (19.1 per cent), Bhargava said.





On the coronavirus situation in the country, the Health Ministry said cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and declining. The weekly positivity rate (last week) was recorded at 1.82 per cent, it said. It said that 47 districts have not reported any new case and 251 districts have not registered any new deaths in the last three weeks.





Proposal on vax for CM, Ministers sent to Centre: Vijaya Baskar

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Thursday said that the State government has sent a proposal to the Centre to include MLAs, Ministers and journalists in the vaccination drive.





“A proposal to include people above 50, journalists, MLAs, Ministers, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Speaker P Dhanapal, has been sent to the Central government, and we are expecting soon. Once the consent is obtained, the vaccination drive would commence with the CM in Salem and then will be given to senior MLA S Semmalai free of charge,” the Minister said, while responding to the queries of Semmalai, in the Assembly, regarding vaccination of politicians.





Meanwhile, Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu said that the district has targeted 25,000 vaccinations, among which 50 per cent would be covered within a week. After being administered the shot at the medical college hospital, the Collector said 1,362 people registered for the jabs.