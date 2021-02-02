COVID jab: Registration open for TN frontline workers

Chennai :

Frontline workers can now register for COVID-19 vaccination through the CoWIN app, they added, as per the Union Government recommendations.





“The portal will be open to all frontline workers for registrations from February 2. The portal will be open from midnight, and frontline workers like conservancy workers and police department members can register for the vaccine,” said a senior official from the healthcare department.





According to earlier data, there are around 61 lakh frontline workers in the country and six lakh in the State.





Those eligible for the vaccine under this category includes civic body officials, Revenue department officials, and police officers. All registrations must go through the CoWIN application. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had earlier stated that Tamil Nadu had received 12,34,920 doses of Covishield and Covaxin, and that the available doses will be sufficient for frontline workers as well. As per directions from the Centre, the vaccination of healthcare workers will continue in tandem.





Meanwhile, a total of 6,866 healthcare workers received their vaccinations in the State on Monday, with 6,734 receiving Covishield and 132 receiving Covaxin across 340 total sessions. This brings the total number of receivers to 1,12,409, with 1,09,734 opting for Covishield and 2,675 for Covaxin.