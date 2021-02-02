DMK flays DMDK’s ‘pleading’ with ruling party, rules out alliance

Chennai :

Party organ ‘Murasoli’ on Monday published a vitriolic article, accusing DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant of putting its leader Vijayakant and party workers to shame by ‘pleading’ with the AIADMK to start seat sharing negotiations.





The article, written like a conversation between two DMDK workers, mounts a scathing attack on Premalatha for her recent appeal statements, addressing alliance leader AIADMK.





The virulent article believed to be authored by its editor ‘Murasoli’ Selvam draws a parallel between the way Vijayakant had arm-twisted the AIADMK-led by Jayalalithaa in 2011 and Premalatha’s veiled threat cum appeals to EPSOPS led AIADMK.





Wondering if Premalatha was not embarrassed by waiting at the door step for initiating alliance talks with the AIADMK, the DMK party organ also attempts to draw a distinction between the way the ruling AIADMK treats its allies PMK, which set Vanniyar reservation as a pre-condition for electoral alliance and the DMDK, which has been demanding initiation of seat sharing talks.





The DMK sought to know why the AIADMK, which deputes Ministers repeatedly for talks with the PMK, was not engaging the DMDK. The party also questioned if it were necessary for the party carefully nurtured by Vijayakant to suffer such an insult.





In a week, the DMK has publicly hit out at two of AIADMK allies, one of which was attempting to keep its alliance options by posturing tough with the ruling party and another repeatedly urging the ruling party to commence seat negotiations. Early last week, the DMK had fired similar salvos at PMK founder Dr Ramadoss for waiting like the proverbial (Tamil) ‘parrot’ to switch over to the DMK camp.





The article, DMK insiders admit, was an indication that the DMK leadership was content with the existing alliance composition, unless the parties in the ruling camp were willing to make extraordinary compromises to get on board the DMK alliance.