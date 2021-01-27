Sasikala completes jail term, family to decide on city return

VK Sasikala, AMMK leader and aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who is currently at a government hospital in Bengaluru undergoing treatment, would complete four years of rigorous imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case on Wednesday.

Chennai : “Madam (Sasikala) will be formally released by the Parapana Agraharam prison authorities on Wednesday from the Victoria hospital and all the necessary papers to be signed have been submitted to prison authorities. The legal formalities from my client-side are completed,” senior advocate Raja Senthur Pandian, her counsel, told DT Next.



The 66-year-old is doing fine at the normal ward allocated for corona patients. “The prison authorities should hand over the patient to her relatives and the same should be intimated to the Bengaluru city police. Family members will decide on whether to continue the treatment at Bengaluru or shift the patient to Chennai,” Pandian said. Though the party has not given specific instructions, cadre have started visiting Bengaluru. “The release of Chinnamma (Sasikala) will be a festival for AMMK workers and we are elated to receive our leader,” said AMMK district secretary Santhana Krishnan.

