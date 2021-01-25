Next move: AIADMK’s allies await Sasikala's release

Chennai :

“As of now, DMDK is in AIADMK alliance but that does not mean that AIADMK should commence the alliance talks only after the election dates are announced. Only if the number of seats of finalised at the earliest, the alliance can turn into a victorious one,” said DMDK Treasurer Premalatha, while addressing reporters in Chennai.





While several AIADMK leaders have started speaking in favour of Sasikala in the past, even the alliance partners have started speaking in her support which has further created tensions in AIADMK camp.





“No doubt that Sasikala has struggled for the party and she is one of the important reasons that many in AIADMK are now doing better. As a woman, I always support her,” said Premalatha.





Another alliance partner, Mukkulathor Pulipadai had also come out in support of Sasikala. “She will definitely indulge in politics as she does not know anything other than politics,” said MLA Karunas, who is also the founder of Mukkulathor Pulipadai.





However, Mukkulathor Pulipadai is the only party that has agreed to contest in Two Leaves symbol in AIADMK as other parties in the alliance, including Tamil Manila Congress have announced to contest in independent symbols.





Meanwhile, the PMK, the largest alliance partner of AIADMK, had threatened to walk away from the alliance if AIADMK does not agree to 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community. The meeting to decide alliance which was originally scheduled to be held on Monday has now been postponed to January 31.





PMK president GK Mani, in a statement on Sunday, said that due to administrative reasons the meeting which was originally scheduled on Monday has been postponed to January 31. The meeting will be held online.





Sources in the PMK said that the party has decided to wait for the release of Sasikala and to take a decision based on the sea of political changes that the state is about to witness.