After Grama Sabhas, Stalin all set to undertake tour of 234 constituencies

Chennai :

Winding up his People’s Gram Sabha campaign at Maduravoyal near here, Stalin said, “I am winding up the People’s Gram Sabha meeting campaign today.





Our functionaries wanted to extend the campaign because of the overwhelming public response. I have asked them to continue. I will wind it up here today and undertake a fresh tour.





The tour will cover all districts and constituencies in the state. I will announce it on January 25.” Refusing to reveal the details of the tour, which he offered to make public on Monday, Stalin recalled almost all issues he had raised against the ruling AIADMK in his concluding People’s Gram Sabha meeting and said that his party remains the third largest party in the Parliament because of the gram Sabha meetings they had undertaken before the last Lok Sabha elections.





Claiming that they had planned 16,500, but completed 22,000 People’s Gram Sabha meetings in the campaign so far, the DMK president took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister K Palaniswami for not taking Covid vaccine thus far.





Reiterating that unravelling the death mystery of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa would be high on the party’s agenda after the party returns to power in four months, Stalin referred to the reported breach in a newly constructed check dam in Villupuram and wondered how could works be completed in three months for which tenders were just floated.





He also added that the tenders were floated not to complete the work, but to make money