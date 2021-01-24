Ministers’ visits, schemes all part of BJP plan for TN polls

Chennai :

BJP union ministers will take a periodical visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu inaugurating and reviewing central schemes implemented in the state, a move that will counter the visits of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and also help the TN BJP unit to build the party and reach the public by popularising the central schemes.





“With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showing a sudden interest in TN, BJP central leadership has asked the union ministers to focus the pollbound TN. “On Friday the union minister for fisheries and animal husbandry Giriraj Singh conducted a day-long visit in Chennai and Kancheepuram and inspected the central aquaculture facilities, the ornamental fish hatcheries and the Kasimedu fishing harbour. The union minister had assured funds and development projects for the marine and the inland fisheries projects,” a BJP functionary said emphasising that the central ministers will also take up similar drives in TN.





Already union Information minister Prakash Javedkar is frequenting Tamil Nadu and other ministers including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will roll out schemes and projects that will empower Tamil Nadu, functionary said. The regional central government offices in TN are also given a prior intimation of the Cabinet ministers visit and elaborate arrangements are made through the Chennai BJP unit, press information bureau and the state protocol departments. “The party had also planned to take the success story of PM Kisan scheme and the free cooking gas cylinders. The multiple visits by the central ministers and the BJP leaders will certainly pay dividends in the upcoming polls,” said G Ram, a BJP worker attached to the BJP advocates wing.





The party has built the cadre strength and off late the BJP leaders visiting Chennai are also elated over the crowd being mobilised by the TN party units. Party state president L Murugan had also planned an Assembly wise election strategy and we are opening the account in TN legislative assembly in 2021, Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters sources said.