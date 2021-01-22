EPS criticises post for Udhayanidhi, says in AIADMK cadre can also become CM

Chennai :

“DMK is a corporate company, DMK president MK Stalin is its chairman and his family members are directors of the company.





There is no democracy in DMK as members of Stalin’s family are alone appointed for all the posts,” said Chief Minister, during his election campaign at Chengalpattu district.





Ahead of polls, Stalin and Palaniswami were involved in heated exchange of words during their campaigns.





While Stalin says that Palaniswami became Chief Minister by crawling at the feet of VK Sasikala, Palaniswami replies by saying that Stalin became head of DMK only because of his father.





On Thursday, Palaniswami criticised DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin saying that he was given a party post because he was Stalin’s son. “We do not know when Udhayanidhi joined the DMK, but he was given a party post. Now senior leaders in the DMK are forced to open the car door of Udhayanidhi, but in AIADMK even a grass root worker can become Chief Minister,” said Palaniswami.





At another election campaign meeting, the Chief Minister, replying to Stalin’s criticism on his recent visit to Delhi, said that former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi went to Delhi only for his family members.





“Whenever a family member required a post in the Central government Karunanidhi went to Delhi, but never spoke for the interests of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people during his visits to Delhi.





When I met Union Minister Amit Shah I showed him the photos of damaged crops and demanded funds to compensate the losses faced by farmers,” explained Chief Minister Palaniswami.