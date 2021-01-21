Sasikala hospitalised for breathlessness

Chennai :

AMMK sources said that doctors have taken her swab samples to confirm if she had COVID-19 as her oxygen levels were reportedly low at the time of admission. She is expected to stay in the hospital for a couple of days.





Senior advocate Raja Senthur Pandian, counsel for Sasikala said that the AMMK leader is stable. “Madam (Sasikala) is fine and I was informed by the prison SP that she had developed breathing difficulty and her oxygen levels had also dipped. We are waiting for the next medical update,” Pandian told DT Next.





The development comes a day after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami categorically ruled out her return to the AIADMK fold following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sasikala’s release from prison has caused friction among AIADMK leaders with several seniors openly vouching for her return to the party.





AMMK cadre have been tense since Sasikala’s ill-health surfaced as they were gearing up to host a gala reception for their jailed leader after she was released.