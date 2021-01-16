COVID-19 vaccination drive begins at 166 centres in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The first shot of the Covishield vaccine was received by Dr K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association. He was followed by Dr J A Jayalal, national president of Indian Medical Association to receive the vaccine shot.





At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E Theranirajan took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The vice chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University Dr Sudha Seshayyan also got vaccinated at RGGGH.





The healthcare workers taking Covaxin had to sign a consent form stating they are aware that clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and it is being studied in the third phase of the trials and they need to continue taking COVID-19 safety measures.





A total of 52 healthcare workers are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Saturday, including 21 healthcare workers who will be given Covaxin.





The vaccination drive at Omandurar Government General Hospital was started with dean Dr R Jayanthi taking the first shot of the vaccine.





