WATCH: Dean of Rajiv Gandhi hospital takes first jab of Covaxin

Chennai :

Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E Theranirajan took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Saturday, in Chennai.

The registrations for taking Covaxin at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital are increasing now, said Theranirajan. The dean added that he did not feel any discomfort after taking the shot.





"People are getting a bit more confident about the vaccine after I got vaccinated," he said.





So far, the hospital has received 82 registrations for the vaccines, including 52 for Covaxin and 30 for Covishield.