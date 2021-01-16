WATCH: Dean of Rajiv Gandhi hospital takes first jab of Covaxin

COVID-19 vaccination drive has begun in Tamil Nadu. Covaxin and Covishield will be administered at 166 centres across the state.
Chennai:
Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E Theranirajan took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Saturday, in Chennai.
The registrations for taking Covaxin at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital are increasing now, said Theranirajan. The dean added that he did not feel any discomfort after taking the shot.
"People are getting a bit more confident about the vaccine after I got vaccinated," he said.
So far, the hospital has received 82 registrations for the vaccines, including 52 for Covaxin and 30 for Covishield.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
The first shot of the Covishield vaccine was received by Dr K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association.
Health workers will be the first to be vaccinated.
