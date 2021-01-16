Tamil Nadu CM flags off Alanganallur Jallikattu

Madurai :

A colourful function saw Palaniswami and Panneerselvam jointly waving green flags at 0835 hours, marking the start of the much-awaited ancient sport based on bravery which is cherished by the Tamils. The festival is being organized as part of the ongoing Pongal festivities.





Senior ministers, members of legislative assembly, senior revenue and police officials were also present at the occasion.





Earlier, District collector T.Anbalagan administered safety oath to the bull tamers.





A total of 800 bulls and 655 bull tamers will participate in the day-long event, which will be held in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.





Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam inaugurate the jallikattu competition in Alanganallur area of Madurai. pic.twitter.com/YidF0KF92V — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021





The best bull tamer and the best bull owner at the event will be generously rewarded with prizes including a car each and other items such as gold coins, motorcycles, house-hold articles etc.





All players and bull owners were allowed to participate only after they tested negative for COVID-19.