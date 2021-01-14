Rahul Gandhi attends Avaniyapuram Jallikattu in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Madurai :

The Congress leader arrived as scheduled at Madurai airport today to begin the party's election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.





Gandhi was accompanied by senior party leaders KC Venugopal, TNCC chief KS Alagiri and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy at the jallikattu venue.





Though Udhayanidhi Stalin was present at the venue since morning and was not on the same dais that Gandhi occupied along with senior Congress leaders on his arrival, he later joined the Lok Sabha MP and the two were seen having discussions, apparently about jallikattu.





DMK and Congress are in alliance and are expected to face this year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu together.



Tamil Nadu: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK President MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi present at #Jallikattu event, which began today at Avaniyapuram, Madurai. pic.twitter.com/JgRzLXJnqa — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021





Speaking at the event, Gandhi said, "It was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action. I'm happy that Jallikattu is being organised in a systematic and safe way that both the bull and the youngsters are safe and everybody is being taken care of."

"I have come here as I think Tamil culture, language & history are essential for India's future & need to be respected. I've come here to give a message to those who think that they can run roughshod over Tamil people, can push aside Tamil language & Tamil culture," he added.





Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader extended greetings to farmers protesting against the central farm laws and netizens of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

The Wayand MP offered "special wishes" to the farmers agitating on the Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws, stating that "our Kisan-Mazdoors are fighting for their rights against powerful forces".





Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24. Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.