May all your aspirations be fulfilled: Modi wishes on Tamil New Year

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Tamil people on the occassion of Tamil New Year which falls on Chithirai 1 (April 14) every year.





Modi tweeted his wishes in both English and Tamil. "Puthandu greetings to everyone, especially my Tamil sister and brothers. May the coming year be marked with success and happiness. May all your aspirations be fulfilled. May everyone be happy and healthy," he said.





The previous 'Bilavam' year has ended and the 'Subha Kruthu' year has begun.





Not just Tamil Nadu, states like Punjab and Haryana also celebrate the new year as Baisakhi.





Tamil people have lined up at Temples from early Thursday morning seeking divine help at the beginning of the new year.





Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu. pic.twitter.com/BnxhEqRBIv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022







