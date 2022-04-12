HC issues notice to govt on plea against EPS

Chennai :

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Selvam of Salem, who sought direction to the DVAC to take up the matter of permitting high-horsepower motors used for the local cooperative society. The AIADMK leader’s family members and acquaintances are said to be a part of the society.





These water pumping cooperative societies were set up to draw water from river for irrigation. Though only five HP motors were allowed, the regional chief engineer of the Water Resources Department in Tiruchy passed orders to increase it up to 15 HP for Nedunkulam Irrigation Cooperative Society in which EPS and his family members are members.





According to the petitioner, EPS influenced this decision, which amounted to abuse of power, and sought a direction to quash the WRD order.





However, appearing for the former chief minister, senior counsel SR Rajagopal submitted that DVAC could not hear the matter as it falls under the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act, 1983. Recording the submissions, the judge ordered notice to the government returnable in two weeks.