E-scooter catches fire, triggers safety concerns

Coimbatore :

Residents noticed smoke billowing out of an e-vehicle on the move and alerted the rider, who immediately parked the vehicle by the roadside near the Pushpa theatre bus stop in Tirupur.





Acting swiftly, the rider removed the smoke emitting battery from the vehicle and placed it aside. Soon, fire engulfed the battery. On receiving information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Even the two-wheeler suffered minor damage in the fire.





This incident, caught on camera by some public, is being circulated on social media. Just recently, a father and daughter died in a fire after an electric two-wheeler went up in flames, while the vehicle was being charged in the Vellore district.